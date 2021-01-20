Man, daughter die in fiery Shelby Twp. crash

Shelby Township — A 45-year-old man and his 12-year-old daughter died Tuesday night in a fiery crash in Shelby Township, police said.

A Dodge Ram and an unspecified commercial vehicle collided at about 6:15 p.m. at 21 Mile and Van Dyke. The truck was fully engulfed in fire.

The pickup was northbound on Van Dyke, turning left onto 21 Mile. The commercial truck was traveling south on Van Dyke through the intersection at 21 Mile when they collided.

Medics gave aid at the scene and took three people from the Dodge Ram: the driver and his two children, both 12, police said, to a hospital.

The man and his daughter died. The second child has serious injuries.

Police say the driver of the commercial vehicle was not hurt. He has been released pending further investigation.

Shelby Township police ask that anyone who witnessed the crash share what they know with Sgt. Joseph Wojcik, at 586-731-2121, extension 455.