Police seek tips in robbery of St. Clair Shores gas station

St. Clair Shores — Police are looking for the man who robbed a gas station early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The robbery happened at about 3 a.m. at a Speedway gas station on 11 Mile near Interstate 94, according to authorities.

Police were called and the man fled before they arrived.

The store's clerk told officers that while she was away from the cash register to clean up a spill, a man entered the store and asked to buy cigarettes. As she turned her back and walked to the cigarette display, the man grabbed her by her arm, pulled out a firearm and led her to the cash register. She opened the machine's drawer and the man took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving, officials said.

The man had a bandana on his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the St. Clair Shores Police Department's Detective Bureau at (586) 445-5305.