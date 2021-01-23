Pair arrested after leading police on chase in Macomb County, crashing car

Two people were arrested Friday night after leading Michigan State Police and other law enforcement officers on a chase in Macomb County, investigators said.

At about 6:45 p.m., state troopers learned sheriff's deputies were pursuing a blue Dodge Charger on Interstate 94 believed to be connected to a murder in Clinton Township, the agency reported.

A Metro North trooper spotted the car and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped off, state police said on Twitter.

A pursuit continued until the suspect's vehicle crashed into a metal electrical pole in the median at westbound Eight Mile and Gratiot, near the Detroit-Eastpointe city limits, according to the post. State police posted dashcam footage that depicted troopers ordering the driver and passenger out of the car.

Both were taken into custody and taken to Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit where they were treated for injuries, including broken bones. One suspect had a previous gunshot wound, state police said.

Authorities also recovered a long gun and pistol from the car.

Clinton Township police did not release details Friday night on the incident or investigation that sparked the pursuit.