1 person found dead inside Harrison Township home

Harrison Township — A home invasion turned deadly Monday after sheriff's deputies found a body inside of a home, authorities say.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence at around 12:36 p.m. to investigate a home invasion in progress. But while en route, dispatch reported other callers in the neighborhood saying they heard gunshots, according to the sheriff's office.

Upon arrival, deputies found one person deceased inside the home.

According the WDVD-TV (Channel 4), the residence is located in a condo complex at Harrison Woods Lane.

No further information is available at the time and as of 2:55 p.m., the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office remains on scene to conduct an investigation.