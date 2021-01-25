Two men charged with murder in shooting of Clinton Twp. women

Two men have been charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree murder, in the Friday slaying of two women in Clinton Township, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

Darrell Semaj Banks, 19, of Mount Clemens and Dajuan Dion-Diego Davenport, 20, of Warren each face charges of two counts of homicide in the first degree and possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the Clinton Township Police Department.

Banks and Davenport are facing life sentences for the homicide charges and an additional two years for the firearm felonies.

The two men are accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Dazhane Jasmine Holloway and 18-year-old Dionna Janae Davis in front of their home at the Knottingham Apartments in Clinton Township on Friday, police said.

Clinton Township police officials said that around 6:35 p.m., police were called to the apartments on Wellington Crescent near Gratiot where they found the two women shot to death inside a car.

According to a witness who spoke to police, the women were unloading groceries from the vehicle when two men across the parking lot exited their vehicle and opened fire on the women.

Banks and Davenport were arrested the same night after police say they led officers on a chase in a stolen blue Dodge Charger down I-94 and crashed into a cement block in the median at westbound Eight Mile and Gratiot, near the Detroit-Eastpointe city limits.

A long gun and pistol were recovered from the car, police say. Police said a motive remains unknown.

Both were taken to Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit where they were treated for injuries, including broken bones. One man had shot himself in the leg, police said.

Both suspects are under police guard in the hospital and could be video arraigned on Tuesday at the 41B District Court in Clinton Township.