Ex-Macomb prosecutor Smith to appear for plea hearing in obstruction case

Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith is scheduled to appear Wednesday morning in U.S. District Court for a plea hearing in a corruption case involving alleged misuse of county forfeiture funds.

Smith, a Democrat who was prosecutor from 2004 until resigning last spring, has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing a federal investigation into whether he stole campaign funds. He is the highest-ranking public official charged in a crackdown on public corruption in Macomb County.

His plea hearing had been moved several times, including in November when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and hospitalized.

In September, Smith was charged with one count of obstruction of justice, a 20-year felony.

Prosecutors allege Smith tried to push a friend and two assistant county prosecutors to lie to a federal grand jury and FBI investigators who concluded he was behind two fraud schemes involving $75,000 from his political campaign fund. Smith used the money for personal expenses from 2012 through this year, authorities allege.

Smith reached the plea deal to resolve a corruption investigation that coincided with a separate state probe that in March led to the Michigan Attorney General's Office filing racketeering charges against him.

In the state case, Smith and three others were accused of participating in a scheme to embezzle $600,000 in county forfeiture funds.

Federal prosecutors want Smith to serve a prison sentence. Advisory guidelines call for 15-21 months in federal prison.

Since 2016, federal prosecutors have secured the convictions of more than 20 contractors and public officials, including former Clinton Township Trustee Dean Reynolds, trash mogul Chuck Rizzo and towing titan Gasper Fiore. Former county Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco is awaiting trial on federal corruption charges.