Residents, dog rescued from fire at Mt. Clemens duplex

Macomb County sheriff's deputies and Mount Clemens firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire Tuesday, officials said.

The fire happened at about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in the upper unit of a duplex in the city, according to the sheriff's office. The office posted video of the dog's rescue on its Facebook page.

Officials said smoke and flames were reported. They also said all of the occupants of the upper unit were evacuated safely and no one was injured.

Residents of the lower unit of the duplex were not at home at the time, authorities said, but a small dog was locked inside.

Deputies forced their way into the home to rescue the dog, they said, and were able to find the animal and get it out of the house safely. Officials said the dog may have bit the deputy, but are calling it "a love bite."

They said the dog was turned over to its family and the fire was extinguished.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez