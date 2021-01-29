Driver, passenger sought in Sterling Heights road rage incident

Sterling Heights police are working to find a driver and passenger accused of a road rage incident Friday.

About 8:25 a.m. on southbound Mound near 15 Mile, a woman driving a white Chevrolet Impala LS stopped, got out and yelled at another driver, then kicked the car, police said in a statement.

After both vehicles started driving, a male passenger in the Impala "produced a gun and shot the victim's vehicle three times," according to the release. "Both vehicles then proceeded north on Mound and west on Metropolitan (Parkway) into Troy."

The driver of the Impala was last seen wearing a dark jacket, red pants and matching shoes.

A description of the passenger was not available Friday.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and might have information is asked to call the Sterling Heights Police Department at (586) 446-2825.