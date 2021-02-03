Ice build-up causes St. Clair River flooding, prompts use of ice cutters

The U.S. Coast Guard has deployed two ice breakers to clear ice build-up in the St. Clair River that has caused coastal flooding and trapped ships from traversing the waterways.

Coast Guard officials said they began to get calls from residents this week about flooding in various towns along the river about the water "threatening homes and businesses," Coast Guard spokesman Jeremiah Schiessel said Wednesday.

The Coast Guard couldn't immediately identify most of the affected towns, but St. Clair County has issued a flood warning. But there is flooding in East China Township and Marine City, and Algonac is where one cutter spent Tuesday night before resuming operations on Wednesday.

Two cutters — The Bristol Bay, a U.S. vessel, and The Griffon, a Canadian vessel — are already in the area, Schiessel said. Two more are slated to arrive in the region soon to help with ice breaking, he said.

"We're diligently working to relieve the flooding situation, but Mother Nature is a pretty powerful force," Schiessel said. "When you're talking about trillions of gallons of water that is basically trying to go through a funnel, it can wreak havoc even with all of our resource and really tax our resources."

The Coast Guard representative said he was unsure how many areas were flooded, but that the Coast Guard is working with the county emergency managers and other officials to deal with the issue.

Officials in Algonac, which sits along the St. Clair River and has experienced flooding, could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Great Lakes have experienced lower-than-age ice cover this season with an average of 11.8% on Tuesday — far below the historical 53% average. Lake Huron had about 20% ice cover with most of the frozen formations clustered along the shore lines, according to a satellite image by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory.

Even in below-average seasons, ice chunks can break loose and form ice jams along the St. Clair River.

The Bristol Bay cutter had a malfunction after going to break out a tug trapped in the ice on Tuesday — right around the time ice was starting to form, Schiessel said.

"We were already out there freeing the tug and patrolling before we started getting all the calls in," he said. "That' why we have more tugs coming up."

