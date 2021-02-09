Sterling Heights nonprofit, partners to give 21 $1,000 scholarships

The Detroit News

The Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation and its partners are awarding 21 scholarships totaling $21,000 to high school seniors and college students, officials announced Tuesday.

The scholarships will be given in May, during the 23rd year the nonprofit has given the awards to area residents pursuing degrees in higher education or vocational training.

This year's scholarships are:

BAE Systems, two $1,000 scholarships to Sterling Heights area students pursuing undergraduate degrees in science, technology, engineering and/or mathematics, or STEM.

General Dynamics Land Systems, two $1,000 scholarships to Sterling Heights area students pursuing undergraduate degrees in STEM disciplines.

Macomb County Chiropractic Association, five $1,000 scholarships to students pursuing a career in chiropractic health care.

The Mayor Richard J. Notte Scholarship for Public Service, $1,000 to a Sterling Heights college student pursuing a college degree in government public service.

The Professional Public Management Education Scholarship, $1,000 to a high school senior or current college student pursuing a degree in in public administration.

Ronald Himmler Science Scholarship, two $1,000 scholarships to Sterling Heights High school students pursuing a college or vocational degree in a science related field.

The Rotary Club of Sterling Heights, two $1,000 scholarships to Sterling Heights residents who are either high school seniors or college students.

Selfridge ANG/Base Community, two $1,000 scholarships to children of military personnel attached to Selfridge Air National Guard Base attending college or vocational training.

The Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation, three $1,000 scholarships to Sterling Heights area students pursuing college degrees or vocational training.

Vibe Credit Union, one $1,000 scholarship to Sterling Heights area students graduating high school and pursuing an education at a university, college or technical school.

“Community leaders, like our nine scholarship partners, make a difference in the lives of not only the students but the community at large," said Karl Oskoian, executive director for the Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation. "We are fortunate to have individuals and companies like our scholarship partners come forward and make a difference.”

For information or to apply by March 12, call (248) 928-6788 or go to the website.