Clinton Township supervisor elected president of national association

The Clinton Township supervisor has been elected the next president of the National Association of Regional Councils, officials announced this week.

Bob Cannon, the former chair for the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, or SEMCOG, was chosen Monday during the association’s virtual National Conference of Regions, according to the group.

SEMCOG is a member of the association, which advocates for regional cooperation to address various community planning and development opportunities and issues.

“I’ve always been proud to be a member of SEMCOG and to have led that group, and I am honored to be selected as the next president of NARC,” said Cannon in a statement. “Communicating and collaborating within regions and on a national level is the most effective way to plan and grow communities. I look forward to beginning work with NARC."

Cannon was first elected Clinton Township Supervisor in 2000.

Before chairing SEMCOG in 2010-11, he held leadership positions including chair of the Transportation Advisory Council and co-chair of STEM and Skilled Trades Task Force.

“For decades, Bob Cannon has been a consummate champion for regional collaboration,” said Amy O’Leary, executive director at SEMCOG. “His immense value to southeast Michigan shines through in every situation. Whether serving as SEMCOG’s chairperson or as a member of one of our committees, we have always counted on Bob to provide a strong and unifying voice to help move us forward. I have no doubt he will provide the same type of value as president of NARC.”

Cannon has served other roles in the association, including District IX Board Representative, and in 2017, won its Tom Bradley Leadership Award, "which recognizes the leadership and excellence of an elected or appointed official in advocating for regional approaches," the group said.

He succeeds immediate past president Marge Vogt, a city councilmember in Olathe, Kansas.

The association's members include regional councils, councils of governments, regional planning and development agencies, metropolitan planning organizations and other groups.