Man, 61, struck by van, killed crossing road in Macomb Twp.

Macomb Township — A 61-year-old Harrison Township man has died after he was hit by a van as he tried to walk across a road Tuesday, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities have identified the man as Reed Styers.

Police said the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near Hall Road and Gratiot in Macomb Township.

According to a preliminary investigation, a white Chevrolet van that was traveling west on Hall just east of Gratiot struck Styers as he was crossing from the north side of Hall to its south side at Gratiot.

Witnesses told deputies the van had a green light, they said.

They also said the van's driver, a 69-year-old Casco Township man, called 911 and has cooperated with investigators. The driver was the van's sole occupant and was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. Police said they do not suspect drugs or alcohol were a factor and the driver was released from the scene.

Deputies continue to investigate.

