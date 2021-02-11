Driver killed as car overturns in crash on 29 Mile in Macomb County

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash Wednesday night on 29 Mile.

A Mitsubishi was traveling west on 29 Mile near Romeo Plank at about 6:55 p.m. when it "left the roadway and overturned," the Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

The lone occupant, identified as a 32-year-old man, became trapped inside and was pronounced dead, according to the post.

Other details were not released Wednesday. Officials closed 29 Mile between Romeo Plank and Schoenherr, the edge of Ray and Washington townships, for the investigation.