Macomb Township man charged in case of child sexually abusive material

A Macomb Township man has been charged with having child sexually abusive material after police found videos online of children 3-12 years old, county authorities said Wednesday.

An investigation into Michael Snay, 42, started this month after a tip from the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes about sexually abusive images posted online, authorities said in a statement.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Macomb Area Computer Enforcement searched online and found "multiple videos of child sexual abusive material of females between the ages of 3-12, as well as videos containing bestiality," according to the release.

Investigators executed a search warrant Tuesday at Snay's home; they seized items including laptops, electronic storage devices, pornographic magazines and erotic stories involving children, officials said.

Snay was arrested and held at the Macomb County Jail.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office authorized two felony charges: aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using computers to commit a crime.

Snay was arraigned Wednesday in Shelby Township's 41-A District Court. Bond was set at $10,000.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23.