Some Mount Clemens apartment residents lose everything in massive fire

Mount Clemens — Some residents of a Mount Clemens apartment complex lost all their belongings after a fire ravaged the building Saturday night, but the apartment manager said all the residents have been accounted for.

The fire at the Holiday Garden Apartments on North River Road was reported about 11:30 p.m. Saturday and burned for hours. Residents were reportedly jumping out of windows and off balconies to safety and an unconfirmed number were taken to the hospital.

Multiple departments fought the fire. Calls to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office were not immediately returned.

Resident Joseph Cady, 65, said he was driving home from work on Interstate 94 when he saw large clouds of smoke billowing in the distance. When he got closer, he saw police had blocked off the road.

"I'm still dealing with a lot of heavy emotions," said Cady, who believes he lost everything in his apartment.

"I have anxiety one minute, I have sadness one minute and I have anger the next minute, Cady said. "I've had trauma in my life before but I guess until you have something like this happen to you, you never know how bad it can be for somebody."

Cady said the apartment complex included two buildings, each with three floors and four units, and the smaller of the two buildings was destroyed by the fire.

Red Cross Michigan said that temporary shelter has been provided for 20 residents at a nearby hotel.

"We are anticipating that other residents may check into the shelter today," said Todd Kulman, communications manager for the Red Cross' Michigan Region. "We are providing feeding in conjunction with partners, health services (replace medications, medical equipment, etc.) and mental health daily.

"Basically, we are meeting all of their mass care needs in the shelter with either our own resources or that of local partners."

Patriot Real Estate Investors, the apartment's management, sent residents an email Sunday saying all residents had been accounted for.

"We are truly devastated by the events and fire last night at the complex. Our B building Residents have lost all. We are diligently working with the Red Cross to secure temporary and permanent housing for residents," the email said.

"There is much to do in the coming days and we will work hand in hand with the Red Cross and your insurance companies to get you all allotted benefits and reimbursements possible."

By Sunday afternoon, broken windows were being boarded up and firefighters returned to extinguish lingering smoldering.