Man, 22, accused of shooting relative, 18, in Mount Clemens

A 22-year-old Mount Clemens man has been arrested in the Sunday night shooting of his 18-year-old relative, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened at about 11 p.m. in the area of North Broadway and Clemens in Mount Clemens, it said.

Deputies were called to the area for a report of shots fired and they found the victim near a business. A short time later, they found a suspect in the shooting nearby, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and then released, officials said.

Investigators searched the area where the victim was found and recovered a loaded .40 handgun buried in the snow and a 9mm rifle in a bag that had been set on top of a trash can, they said. The weapons and numerous shell casings were collected as evidence.

Officials said the guns are unregistered and neither the suspect nor the victim has a license to carry concealed weapons.

Detectives learned the two men are relatives, but do not live together.

Police said the suspect is being held at the Macomb County Jail pending charges.

