Mount Clemens man in jail for shooting accused of trying to strike corrections officer

A 22-year-old Mount Clemens man accused of shooting his 18-year-old relative last weekend tried to strike a corrections officer at the Macomb County Jail and was placed in a restraint chair, officials said.

Jamar Bannerman was arraigned Wednesday in 41-B District Court in Clinton Township on a charge of assault with intent to murder and a felony firearms charge.

A magistrate ordered him held at the county jail on a $100,000 bond and scheduled a probable cause conference for March 9. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the assault charge.

Bannerman was also charged Tuesday in the same court with two counts of assaulting a prison employee, a two-year felony, and a count of malicious destruction of a building, resulting in less than $200 in damage, a misdemeanor.

Officials said when Bannerman was going through the jail's telephone registration process, he became agitated and slammed the receiver down and broke it. He then allegedly attempted to strike a corrections officer and had to be placed into a restraint chair.

A nurse on the jail's staff attempted to examine Bannerman, he allegedly spit at her. Officers then placed a spit mask on him, according to authorities.

Sheriff's deputies accuse Bannerman of shooting and wounding a man Sunday night in Mount Clemens.

Deputies were called at about 11 p.m. to the area of North Broadway and Clemens for a report of shots fired, according to authorities. They arrived and found the victim near a business. A short time later, they found the suspect nearby.

The victim was taken to a hospital and later released, officials said.

Investigators searched the area around the victim and recovered a loaded .40 handgun buried in the snow and a 9mm rifle in a bag that had been set on top of a trash can, they said. The weapons and numerous shell casings were collected as evidence.

Deputies determined in their investigation that the two men involved in the shooting are related, but do not live with each other. They also said they believe the shooting was sparked by a dispute over a weapon.

