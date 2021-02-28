1 dead, 2 injured in Sterling Heights house fire

The Detroit News

Sterling Heights — A fire that broke out Saturday night at a home resulted in the death of a resident and injuries to two others, police said.

At about 9:45 p.m., Sterling Heights police and fire departments were dispatched to the 2400 block of Haff Drive, near Dequindre and 19 Mile roads for reports of a house fire, according to a release from police.

When they arrived, the home was already fully engulfed and one person was already dead.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details were available early Sunday morning.