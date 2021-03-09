Failed carjacking in St. Clair Shores sparks police chase, 3 arrests, police say

Three people were arrested early Tuesday after an attempted carjacking in St. Clair Shores that led to a police chase into Wayne County, investigators said.

A resident told officers he was pulling into his driveway in the 20900 block of Yale at about 1:30 a.m. when a white vehicle neared. A male got out with a long gun and ordered him to hand over the keys to his vehicle; the victim dropped them on the ground then ran, police said.

The suspect failed to start the vehicle and fled the scene, but the victim called 911 and provided the description of the car he was in.

Officers spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop but the driver sped off, police said.

"The suspect vehicle fled into the city of Detroit where the pursuit came to an end after the suspect vehicle struck some debris in the roadway and became disabled," the statement read.

The three occupants, identified as two juveniles from Roseville and Detroit, and a man from Deckerville, were taken into custody without incident.

The St. Clair Shores Police Department will present information from the investigation to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, which will determine charges.