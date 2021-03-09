Sterling Heights police arrest man after high-speed car chase

Sterling Heights — Police arrested a man they say led officers on a high speed chase and they found a gun, a ski mask and numerous credit cards in his vehicle.

The incident began at about 6 a.m. Monday on Schoenherr near 15 Mile, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol saw a black Ford Fusion with no license plate traveling south on Schoenherr. The vehicle fled police south.

The driver tried to make a turn into the Sterling Lake Apartment complex just north of 14 Mile but lost control of the vehicle, police said, and the Fusion crashed and went off the road.

They said the driver exited the car's passenger door and tried to flee on foot but was immediately taken into custody. During the arrest, officers saw the vehicle's glove compartment was open. A loaded 9 mm handgun was inside the glove box and within reach of the suspect, they said. The officers learned later the weapon was loaded.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a black ski mask behind the driver's seat as well as numerous credit cards that do not belong to the suspect, authorities said.

Police said they will release the suspect's identity and his photo after he has been formally charged in court. They released video of the car chase to Fox 2 Detroit.

