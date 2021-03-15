Suspect in fatal Warren shooting arrested, police say

Warren — A 27-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man Friday, police said.

Officers were called about 3:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting at the Warren Manor Apartments on Dequindre Road just north of Eight Mile, they said.

They arrived and found the victim, who had been shot five times in the head and neck. A preliminary investigation revealed the man had been shot as he lay on a parking lot. Officials said he was shot three times in the head while he was on the ground.

Medics took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators developed a suspect within 24 hours, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a statement.

On Saturday, Warren police officers and U.S. Marshals located the suspect, who lives in Detroit, he said. They executed a search warrant on the suspect's home and vehicle. Authorities seized firearms and clothing that may have been used in the shooting, according to the commissioner.

The investigation is ongoing and the suspect may be formally charged Tuesday, Dwyer said.

