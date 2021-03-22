400 Eisenhower High School students in Macomb County quarantined, officials say

A Macomb County high school is switching to virtual learning and ordering more than 400 students quarantined amid rising COVID-19 cases, officials announced Monday.

Eisenhower High School in Shelby Township has had about 40 positive student cases, according to a letter from principal Jared McEvoy and Robert Monroe, the Utica Community Schools interim superintendent.

Starting Tuesday, students resume remote instruction until spring vacation, which starts April 2, they said.

"Following spring vacation, Eisenhower students will follow the previously communicated schedule for the week of April 12," the letter said. "We anticipate students scheduled to test on April 13 and 14 will be able to do so in person. Otherwise, all students are remote the week of April 12. Students will return to in-person instruction the week of April 19."

Eisenhower spring sports tryouts will also be paused, according to the notice.

"Our ability to return to – and remain in – full day in-person instruction depends on all of us," the district officials wrote. "It is critical that all of us take the necessary steps to mitigate the spread in our community. These include self-screening and staying home if you do not feel well, the use of face coverings, distancing, regular handwashing, and the use of disinfectant."

The measures come as coronavirus cases rise in Michigan.

The state added 4,801 new cases and six deaths on Monday, bringing the total numbers to 629,612 infections and 15,903 deaths since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Last week, the state recorded 17,374 cases and 123 deaths from the virus, an increase of nearly 6,000 cases from the week prior when the state recorded 11,383 cases and 109 deaths from the virus.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said the percentage of COVID-19 tests bringing positive results has been rising for four weeks and is at 6.2%.

She also noted new school outbreaks have climbed since last week, with 65 reported Monday at education institutions including K-12 public and private schools, colleges and school administrative buildings.

"This is concerning. Outbreaks in this age group can have an impact on our children's education," Khaldun said. "The most important thing we all want is to have in-person learning."

Last week, a spike in COVID-19 cases prompted quarantines and remote learning at Oxford Community Schools in Oakland County.