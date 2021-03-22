Clinton Twp. man dies Sunday after crashing his motorcycle

Chesterfield Twp. — A Clinton Township man died and another man was injured Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Chesterfield Township, police said.

Police officers and medics were dispatched at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday to the scene of a motorcycle crash on westbound M-59 near Interstate 94, according to authorities. They arrived and found two motorcycles that were heavily damaged.

They found a 35-year-old Eastpointe man with an injured arm standing near the crash.

They also found the operator of a second motorcycle who was not breathing and suffered serious injuries from the crash. A police sergeant began CPR on the unresponsive man, who later died from his injuries. Officials said he was identified as Gary King, 39, of Clinton Township.

According to a preliminary investigation, the two motorcycle's operators were riding together when King lost control of his 2020 Harley Davidson and crashed, leaving debris on the road.

The rider from Eastpointe drove his 2004 Harley Davidson over the debris, which caused him to to crash, police said. He was taken to a hospital.

Police continue to investigate, but said alcohol is likely involved. They also said neither motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez