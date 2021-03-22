Clinton Twp. police chief dies from COVID complications

Clinton Township — Police Chief Fred Posavetz died Monday from COVID-related complications, the township supervisor announced in a letter to staff.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share this sad news," supervisor Bob Cannon wrote in sharing the news that the chief had died at age 64 "from complications due to COVID-19."

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our beloved co-worker, long-time police officer and public servant of the Township," Cannon wrote.

Posavetz began his career with the Clinton Township police department in April 1980. He was promoted to sergeant in March 1991 and in July 1996 was named captain of the road patrol, special investigations division, criminal investigations division and support services. He was promoted to chief in April 2007.

"Fred was exactly what you would want in a police chief — an effective, dedicated, compassionate, and non-judgmental leader," Cannon wrote. "As Chief, he was always proud to promote and swear-in new police officers. He always emphasized the positive qualities of each officer, and thanked the families for what would be their child’s next 25-years of service to the community."

Cannon said Posavetz introduced a K-9 unit to the police department and was the township's first K-9 training officer.

Among his other accomplishments, he graduated from the FBI National Academy and was a member of the FBI National Academy Associates training curriculum for the Michigan chapter.

Posavetz also served as president of the Macomb County Chiefs Association and was a founding member of the Clinton Township Police Department Honor Guard. He also served as grand marshal of the 16th Annual Gratiot Cruise in 2018.

