Man, 57, charged in March 17 shooting, wounding of acquaintance

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
A 57-year-old Memphis, Mich., man has been charged in the March 17 wounding of another man, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Stewart

Kirk Stewart was formally charged last week in 42-1 District Court in Romeo with assault with intent to murder, a felony punishable by life in prison, according to authorities. A judge ordered Stewart held at the Macomb County Jail on a $1 million bond and scheduled a probable cause conference for next Wednesday.

Sheriff's deputies were called last week Wednesday to help Memphis police with a shooting outside a building on Main Street south of Bordman, officials said. 

Police said a 57-year-old man entered the Memphis Police Department building and told officers he had just shot someone. 

A short time later, the victim of a shooting, a Fort Gratiot man, also 57 years old, had gone to a business near the site of the incident where someone called 911. Medics took the man, who had been shot once in the right leg, to a hospital.

Investigators said the suspect and victim are acquaintances.

