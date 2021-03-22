Man, 57, charged in March 17 shooting, wounding of acquaintance

A 57-year-old Memphis, Mich., man has been charged in the March 17 wounding of another man, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Kirk Stewart was formally charged last week in 42-1 District Court in Romeo with assault with intent to murder, a felony punishable by life in prison, according to authorities. A judge ordered Stewart held at the Macomb County Jail on a $1 million bond and scheduled a probable cause conference for next Wednesday.

Sheriff's deputies were called last week Wednesday to help Memphis police with a shooting outside a building on Main Street south of Bordman, officials said.

Police said a 57-year-old man entered the Memphis Police Department building and told officers he had just shot someone.

A short time later, the victim of a shooting, a Fort Gratiot man, also 57 years old, had gone to a business near the site of the incident where someone called 911. Medics took the man, who had been shot once in the right leg, to a hospital.

Investigators said the suspect and victim are acquaintances.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez