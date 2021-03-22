State police stop woman driving 92 mph on I-94 in Macomb County

State police stopped a woman for driving more than 90 mph on Interstate 94 in Macomb County early Monday, officials said.

Troopers pulled the woman from Taylor over at about 1:15 a.m. after she was traveling east on the freeway at 92 mph, according to authorities. The speed limit is 70 mph.

During the traffic stop, troopers found a 9mm Smith & Wesson hand gun in the vehicle's glove box. The woman admitted the gun was hers and that she did not have a pistol license.

Troopers also arrested the woman's passenger, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, officials said.

