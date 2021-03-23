Man's body found outside hospital in Macomb Township
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Macomb County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a man whose body was found outside a hospital in Macomb Township, officials said.
Authorities said the African American man's body was found outside Ascension St. John Hospital on 23 Mile and Romeo Plank, they said in a statement.
Authorities said the death appears suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez