Man's body found outside hospital in Macomb Township

Macomb County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a man whose body was found outside a hospital in Macomb Township, officials said.

Authorities said the African American man's body was found outside Ascension St. John Hospital on 23 Mile and Romeo Plank, they said in a statement.

Authorities said the death appears suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

