Roseville woman, 24, dies after crash on Gratiot

A 24-year-old Roseville woman is dead after a crash that closed Gratiot for several hours early Monday, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the crash involved three vehicles, they said. It appears the vehicle that caused the crash was speeding on southbound Gratiot near Martin when the driver lost control and the car struck two other vehicles.

Police said the two other drivers were not severely injured and are expected to recover.

They also said one of the vehicles struck a building and caused substantial damage.

Gratiot between Utica and Martin was closed until about 5 a.m. while police investigated.

The investigation is ongoing, police also said.

