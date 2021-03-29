6 charged in 2020 Eastpointe slaying

Six people have been charged in connection with the 2020 slaying of a 38-year-old man in Eastpointe, police announced Monday.

The group, identified as Jevone Melton, Delenia Howell, Keenan Delbridge, Kevin Foy Jr., Jermaine Hunt and Larry Bell Jr., were arrested between December and March, investigators said in a statement.

The victim, Jason Foster, was found fatally shot at about 3 p.m. Dec. 9 in a car outside his home in the 21000 block of Rein, according to the release. Authorities recovered 18 shell casings from two weapons at the scene.

The slaying happened the day after the boyfriend of Delenia Howell, 30, who had previously been romantically involved with Foster, was killed in Detroit, police said.

"Our detectives worked around the clock for weeks with several other law enforcement agencies reviewing evidence and conducting surveillance," which led to charges by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, police said.

The arrests followed help from law enforcement in Detroit, Warren, Harper Woods and Tennessee, said George Rouhib Jr., Eastpointe's public safety director. "I am very proud of the efforts our officers invested into this complex investigation. ...The networking with the other agencies was key to bringing this case to fruition."

All six have been charged with first-degree homicide. Melton, Hunt and Bell also have felony firearm charges.

A preliminary exam is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 7.