2 motorists charged with driving while high, 1 with toddler in car

A Macomb County man and his girlfriend are facing charges for allegedly driving on Interstate 75 in northern Michigan while under the influence of drugs — and the woman had a toddler in her car, officials said.

A motorist called state police at 10 a.m. Tuesday to report someone was driving a Ford Fusion recklessly and nearly crashed into other vehicles on northbound I-75 in Crawford County, according to authorities.

A trooper saw the vehicle was traveling erratically and conducted a traffic stop near mile 253. The female motorist exhibited signs of impairment, and he saw a small child in the vehicle's backseat.

Officials said the trooper, a drug recognition expert, evaluated the woman, 35, of Romeo, and arrested her for driving while under the influence of drugs and for child endangerment.

During the traffic stop, a man driving a rental truck pulled over and approached the trooper and another trooper who had arrived to assist in the woman's arrest. The man, 33, also of Romeo, identified himself as the woman's fiancé. The troopers saw signs the man was under the influence of a substance.

A third trooper, also a drug recognition expert, arrived and evaluated the male driver. The trooper determined the man was impaired and arrested him for driving while under the influence of drugs.

Both the man and woman were taken to the Crawford County Jail to await charges, officials said.

The child, a 16-month-old, who was in the backseat of the woman's car, was turned over to family members, authorities said.

