Pair charged in Warren home invasion

A man on parole and a woman have been charged in connection to a Friday Warren home invasion, police said.

Trevor Louis Shanks, 31, was charged Wednesday in 37th District Court in Warren with second-degree home invasion, a 15-year felony; receiving and concealing stolen property, a five-year felony; conspiracy to commit receiving and concealing stolen property, also a five-year felony, and two counts of cocaine possession, a four-year felony.

A judge ordered Shanks held on a $500,000 bond and scheduled his next court appearance for next Thursday.

Julie Ann Charbeneau, also 31, was charged Wednesday in the same court with receiving and concealing stolen property, conspiracy to commit receiving and concealing stolen property, and a count of cocaine possession.

A judge ordered her held on a $50,000 bond and scheduled her next court date for next Thursday.

Police accuse Shanks and Charbeneau in the April 9 break-in of a house in the 29000 block of Flanders near 12 Mile and Schoenherr.

According to officials, police were called to the home for a report of a home invasion. They found the residence's rear door kicked in.

Officers reported the victim’s bedroom had been ransacked and heirloom jewelry was missing. The home's owner told police the jewelry, which belonged to her late husband and mother, had great sentimental value.

Investigators learned the break-in was captured by a security camera inside the home as well as by a neighbor’s security camera.

Security footage showed the man breaking in had touched a window and police retrieved a palm print from it. The print was a match to Shanks, officials said.

Three days later, investigators were able to locate some of the stolen jewelry at a Detroit pawn shop. They learned Charbeneau and Shanks had pawned the items for $2,200.

Police then located Shanks and Charbeneau in Detroit and arrested them without incident.

Detectives also executed a search warrant at a motel room Shanks rented and his vehicle. Police recovered items of clothing that matched what the pair breaking in were wearing during the home invasion. They also found crack cocaine and stolen jewelry.

Officials also said they believe Shanks may be connected to robberies in Eastpointe, Dearborn, Taylor and Melvindale. Warren police has forwarded information on Shanks to authorities in those communities for further investigation.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Shanks was paroled from prison in June 2019. He was scheduled to be discharged from the agency's supervision on June 20. In 2012, Shanks was sentenced to prison for six counts of second-degree home invasion and one count of first-degree home invasion, according to the department.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez