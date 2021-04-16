Toledo pair charged in theft of more than $2,000 from Chesterfield Twp. sporting goods store

A man and woman from Toledo are accused of stealing more than $2,000 in merchandise from a Chesterfield Township sporting goods store, police said Friday.

Terrell Anderson, 37, and Jveyon Palmer, 23, were charged Thursday in 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore with first-degree retail fraud and first-degree conspiracy to commit retail fraud.

After a judge set each of their bonds at $750, they were released from the Macomb County Jail while awaiting court proceedings. If convicted, the face up up to five years in prison for the retail fraud charge.

Police said the charges stem from a Wednesday theft at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store on Waterside Drive near 23 Mile and Interstate 94. Officers were called to the store at about 5:45 p.m. for shoplifting in progress.

They learned suspects of the crime had left the area in a white Chevrolet Malibu.

Store employees gave the officers descriptions of the pair and told them the man and woman fled with a large, black hockey bag stuffed with high-end apparel. They also told police the woman held the store's automatic front door open.

Police reviewed the store's security camera footage and started their search for the pair.

Officers found the Malibu in a handicapped parking spot in front of a nearby business. Shortly after, the two were seen approaching the car.

Police took the pair into custody and recovered name brand apparel, worth about $2,821, taken from the store.

They searched the car and found other items inside that were stolen from a Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in Roseville earlier in the day. Those items are valued at about $3,358.

Officials said during their investigation, they learned two people matching their descriptions were wanted for attempting to steal more than $2,500 in merchandise from stores in Utica and Troy. Troy police believe the two are connected to multiple thefts of items estimated to be worth more than $10,000, authorities said.

Chesterfield police investigators said the two have extensive criminal records in Ohio that include robbery, burglary and assaults.

