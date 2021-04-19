Police probe death of person found after Roseville mobile home fire

Roseville police are investigating a death connected to a mobile home fire that happened Monday, officials said.

Firefighters were called at about 10 a.m. to a fire at a home in the Leslie Mobile Home Community in the 25000 block of Gratiot and near 10 Mile, according to authorities.

After extinguishing the fire, they found the body in what was left of the residence. Police

began an investigation.

Officials said the victim has yet to be identified.

They also said police are getting help from the fire department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the investigation.

