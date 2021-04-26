Police investigating infant death at Warren home

An 8-month-old baby was found dead Monday morning at a home in Warren, police said.

Warren police were called to the 7200 block of Toepfer after reports that a baby girl was found dead while sleeping next to her mother.

"The initial investigation revealed, apparently, the mother rolled over and possibly unintentionally suffocated the baby, causing the death," said Warren police commissioner William Dwyer.

The baby was transported to St. John Macomb Hospital. The investigation into the incident is continuing, police said.