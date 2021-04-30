Driver critically hurt in crash on 32 Mile in Bruce Township

A driver was critically injured Friday afternoon in a crash on 32 Mile in Bruce Township, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers learned a motorist was heading east on the road near Fisher about 3:10 p.m. when the vehicle in front of her slowed to turn, the agency said in a statement.

The driver "was unable to stop and attempted to pass on the right then veered to the left of the vehicle waiting to turn," according to the release. "A vehicle was traveling westbound on 32 Mile Rd and was struck by the at fault driver head on."

The man in the car that was struck had to be cut from the vehicle by emergency personnel, state police said.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and listed in critical condition Friday.

No one else reported injuries in the crash, state police said. The other driver involved was not arrested, said First Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman for MSP.

The incident is under investigation.