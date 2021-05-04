Teen charged in Sterling Heights fatal crash

A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with a Macomb County fatal crash, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The youth was arraigned Monday at 41A District Court in Sterling Heights on four charges:

• Felony murder, punishable by life without parole

• Second-degree murder, a felony punishable by up to life in prison

• Fleeing a police officer, first degree, a 15-year felony

• Second-degree fleeing a police officer, a 10-year felony

Prosecutors allege the teen, a Detroit resident who has not been identified, was speeding late Thursday in a Jeep Grand Cherokee believed to have been stolen from Jim Riehl’s Friendly Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Romeo.

At 15 Mile and Van Dyke in Sterling Heights, the Jeep sparked a three-car crash, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our county is grieving the tragic death of a young woman,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement. “This blatant disregard for the lives of (others) must stop. These individuals who threaten our communities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Judge Kimberley Wiegand set bond at $100,000 at Monday's arraignment.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to search for three other suspects seen on surveillance footage allegedly breaking into the Romeo dealership and leaving in four vehicles.

Officers pursued one of the vehicles, a white 2021 Dodge Charger, but terminated the pursuit after reaching Interstate 94.

Sheriff's deputies and Shelby Township police later found another stolen car, a green Dodge Challenger, on southbound M-53 and south 23 Mile Road. The vehicle was unoccupied and a police canine unit was unable to track any suspects, officials said.