Elderly Shelby Township couple dead in apparent murder-suicide

Two Shelby Township residents have died in an apparent murder-suicide, police said Friday.

Officers were called to a home on Marian Drive near Schoenherr about 10:25 p.m. Thursday for a welfare check on a 77-year-old woman.

"Shelby dispatch had received a call from the woman’s son reporting that his father had just shot his mother after being involved in an argument," police said in a statement.

Arriving officers confirmed a man remained inside the residence and after being unable to contact him, "the incident was treated as a barricaded gunman" situation, according to the release.

The Shelby Township’s Police Tactical Response Unit and members of the Warren SWAT team were called to the scene. After multiple attempts to communicate with the man went unanswered, authorities forced their way inside, police said.

The 77-year-old woman was found dead, having been shot several times, police said.

Her 83-year-old husband "was also found injured with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head," police reported.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Other details were not released Friday.