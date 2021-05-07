2 Warren City Council members report phone threats to police

Two Warren City Council members say a man threatened them and their families and they are seeking charges.

Mayor Pro Tem/Council President Patrick Green and Council Secretary Mindy Moore said the man called them shortly after a virtual meeting last month.

"He started yelling at me because he said he been on the council meeting for two hours and I cut him off," although the meeting had lasted an hour, Moore said Thursday.

The man continued shouting and "was very intimidating and said that I was part of a criminal enterprise and I better watch out for my kids and my family," the council secretary said. She immediately hung up.

The same night, the man also called Green to complain about audience participation and the council's decisions, the councilman said.

"He went straight into: 'You and your family better watch your backs because we’re coming after you,'" Green said. "When something like that happens, all bets are off."

Green reached out to his council colleagues to find out if the caller had phoned them and learned about Moore's call. Green called the Warren Police Department and reported both incidents, he said.

Green and Moore both gave statements about their calls to police. Moore said police detectives told her they would forward a request for charges against the man to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

A Prosecutor's Office representative said Friday it was seeking information from the Warren Police Department. The Warren police commissioner could not be reached to confirm an investigation.

WDIV-TV (Channel 4) reported prosecutors had charged a 46-year-old man with two counts of malicious use of telecommunications device and an arrest warrant was issued.

Moore said the man had called in anger earlier this year but did not threaten her.

"If a resident or any constituent complains and criticized my actions, I expect that," she said. "I'm an elected official. They a right to say they disagree with me, but when somebody goes that step further to the extent they bring my family into it — that's scary."