Drive-thru COVID-19 testing available this weekend at Lake St. Clair Metropark

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be available this weekend at Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township, officials announced Monday.

The rapid antigen tests will be offered from 9 a.m. until noon Friday and Saturday through a partnership between the Huron-Clinton Metroparks and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Meanwhile, visitors during those times will have free admission, and the first 300 tested can receive a $10 Metroparks gift card that can be used at any of the system's 13 parks, "whether acquiring a daily pass, putting toward the cost of an annual pass, or using for another service or equipment rental," officials said.

“MDHHS is pleased to partner with Huron-Clinton Metro Parks to expand free and accessible testing into communities and high-traffic shopping areas. We know one of the most effective ways to manage the spread of COVID-19 is through robust testing,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medial executive and chief deputy for health.

“The testing process is quick and easy. Appointments and insurance are not required, and anyone can register on the spot. Results are received in 30 minutes or less and sent via text or email.”

The testing is not for those who may have already had a positive COVID-19 test in the last 90 days or those who have already been fully vaccinated and aren’t experiencing any symptoms, park officials said.

No health insurance card is required. Appointments aren't necessary, but pre-registration is available at http://honumg.info/StClairMetropark.

“We know the great outdoors and access to nature has been a lifeline for so many of us during the COVID pandemic, and the Metroparks have been honored to be there for residents and visitors alike,” Metroparks director Amy McMillan said. “Working with MDHHS and our community like this is one key way we can help contribute to public health and safely return to more normal socializing and programming.”

The testing follows falling coronavirus cases in the state.

On Monday, Michigan added 2,716 coronavirus cases and 33 deaths from COVID-19. The latest figures bring the total number of cases to 865,349 and deaths to 18,239 since the virus was first detected in the state March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Last week, the state added 18,248 cases and 464 deaths from the virus.

During April 25 through May 1, the state added 25,065 cases and 454 deaths. The week of April 18-24, Michigan added 34,013 new cases and 449 deaths.

Meanwhile, vaccination rates have climbed.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state officials reported 55% of Michigan's residents over age 16, or about 4.45 million people, had received at least one dose of vaccine. Some 42.7% are fully vaccinated, according to state data.

That initiates the first phase of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s "MI Vacc to Normal" four-step plan to gradually remove pandemic restrictions, which allows businesses to return more employees to in-person office work starting May 24.

The final step, two weeks after 5.7 million residents, or 70% of the adult population, receive their first dose the state will lift its gathering and face mask orders, Whitmer said.