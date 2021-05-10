Warren to announce details of latest drug and violent crime crackdown

Warren — City officials plan to announce Monday details of a crackdown on drugs that has resulted in arrests and seizures of nearly $2 million in cash, narcotics and firearms in several cities.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer, Mayor James Fouts and others will discuss the Police Enforcement and Community Engagement (PEACE) operationat Warren police headquarters. The PEACE effort was the seventh special investigations operations directed by Warren police since May 2019, resulting in more than 400 arrests.

“These are very difficult, very dangerous operations, and we have done them with no officers or suspects being injured,” Dwyer said. “Each of these has made Warren’s streets and neighborhoods safer for everyone. That’s something to be proud of.”

The PEACE initiative was prompted by intelligence gathered during a two-week investigation and arrest of a serial armed robbery who victimized businesses in and outside Warren.

The PEACE effort focused on drug overdoses, illegal drug sales, prostitution and persons wanted on outstanding felony warrants. A five-day task force operation resulted in more than 39 arrests on 67 felony and 22 misdemeanor charges, and the execution of 18 search warrants across the Macomb County suburb and several other cities. Those arrested lived in Warren, Center line, Detroit, Eastpointe, Hazel Park, St. Clair Shores and Sterling Heights.

It followed Operation Stopping Narcotics Overdoses in Warren (SNOW), which Warren police announced in December had resulted in arrests of key players in a drug “cell” believed responsible for more than 24 drug overdoses, including three deaths in Warren and other Metro Detroit cities.

Prompted by citizen complaints and the November 2020 drug death of a 47-year-old man, police conducted an investigation which lead to raids, drug raids and three arrests at two Detroit locations.

Among other Warren special task force investigations over the past two years:

♦ Between August and September 2020, Operation SNAG, which resulted in 129 arrests for 252 felonies and other crimes, confiscation of 75 guns and seizures of $107,000 in cash, heroin, fentanyl and meth.

♦ January 2020: Operation Crucial Capture, which tracked down 50 fugitives and career criminals, and helped close out 50 violent cases.

♦ December 2019: Operation Crusade 2, which resulted in 46 arrests for human trafficking.

♦ September 2019: Operation Traffic Jam, which led to eight arrests involving a major drug organization supplying drugs to Warren and Metro Detroit.

♦ May 2019: The first Operation Crusade, which made 35 arrests involved in human trafficking.

