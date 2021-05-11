Search underway for woman police say was kidnapped from Warren Subway

Warren police are searching for a man who had been sentenced this month for imprisonment and the woman he is accused of abducting Tuesday.

Police were called to a Subway in the 13500 block of Nine Mile at about 2:15 p.m. for a report of the alleged kidnapping.

Witnesses on the scene reported the suspect, identified as Adrian Lamar Brown, 31, implied he had a handgun and forced the victim, Michelle Jackson, into his vehicle, police said in a statement.

Jackson, 27, worked at the restaurant and had dated Brown, according to the release.

Brown was sentenced on May 5 for unlawful imprisonment and cut off his tether the next day, police said. There is an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Officers arrived in an unmarked car "as the suspect vehicle was fleeing and before any of the details of the crime were known," the Police Department said.

The officers were able to provide a description of Brown's vehicle: a 2015-2020 burgundy Chevrolet Suburban with Florida license plates, according to the release.

A responding patrol unit later spotted the SUV, sparking a brief pursuit, police said.

The Chevy fled into Detroit and was last seen near Seven Mile and Interstate 75.

Authorities are seeking tips to find Brown and Jackson.

"Brown is considered armed and dangerous," police said.

Brown is described as 5-foot-6, 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt with white graphics on the back.

Jackson is described as 5-foot-7, 138 pounds.

Anyone who has seen them or has information is asked to call the Warren Police Department watch commander at (586) 574-4877.