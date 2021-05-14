Natural gas leak reported near 22 Mile and Garfield in Macomb Twp.

Authorities have responded to a report of a natural gas leak near 22 Mile and Garfield in Macomb Township, they said.

The leak is near 22 Mile and Monarch Drive, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. They said in a tweet that deputies and the township's fire department are on the scene.

Officials said the presence of natural gas was detected after workers in the area hit a gas line.

They also said Consumers Energy has been notified and workers with the natural gas utility are on scene.

Deputies will close roads in the area and ask motorists avoid the area.

Fire officials also request residents in the area of Monarch Drive shelter in place.

