FBI, Chaldean Community Foundation to host Thursday forum on sextortion

The FBI will hold an online conference Thursday to raise awareness about the sextortion of children, officials said.

The agency is teaming up with the Chaldean Community Foundation to hold the 6 p.m. event on the nonprofit's Facebook page.

Officials said representatives from the FBI's Detroit office, the Sterling Heights Police Department, the Warren Consolidated School District and a behavioral health specialist from the Chaldean Community Foundation will discuss the issue.

Suspects, according to the FBI, find children and teens on social media through gaming apps or other platforms, and pretend to be other children. They groom victims by using gifts and flattery until they can convince children to send them naked pictures of themselves. Then the suspects threaten to share the pictures with the children's family and friends unless they meet their demands, which can include more explicit photos or for the victims to perform sex acts.

The FBI said sextortion cases, especially of kids as young as seven or eight, are increasing.

