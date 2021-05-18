Supreme Court denies appeal from man convicted in 2009 sub shop abduction, killing

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a request from a man convicted in the 2009 killing of another man abducted from a Eastpointe sandwich shop to hear his argument for overturning his life sentence.

Ihab Maslamani was sentenced in 2010 to life in prison without parole for murdering Chesterfield Township resident Matthew Landry. Maslamani's accomplice in the crime, Robert Taylor, received the same sentence.

"We applaud the multiple judges, as well as the State of Michigan Court of Appeals, and United States Supreme Court for recognizing the depravity of these crimes and fashioning the appropriate sentence for this convicted murderer," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said Tuesday in a statement.

The high court's decision means Maslamani, who is now 29, will remain in prison without the possibility of parole for the rest of his life, Lucido said.

Authorities said Maslamani and Taylor abducted Landry and stuffed him into the trunk of a car. Landry's body was later found in a burned down Detroit house with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police said Maslamani, who was 17 at the time, then used Landry’s car to commit other crimes until he was captured three days later.

In 2012, the Supreme Court ruled life sentences for juvenile offenders were cruel and unusual punishment. Both Maslamani and Taylor were given a resentencing hearing in 2014, and a Macomb County Circuit Court judge reaffirmed their sentences.

Maslamani appealed the resentencing, but an appeals court upheld the ruling in 2016. He then asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear his appeal. The court on Monday denied his request.

