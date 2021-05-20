Macomb Twp. motorcyclist, 20, killed in crash with SUV Thursday

Macomb Township — A 20-year-old motorcycle rider was killed Thursday in a crash with a SUV, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities identified the victim as Steven Rose, of Macomb Township.

Officials said the crash happened at about 8 a.m. on North Avenue near 22 Mile Road. Deputies had closed North Avenue between 21 Mile and 22 Mile while they investigated, but they have since reopened the roadway.

According to a preliminary investigation, Rose was traveling south on North Avenue at a high rate of speed.

His Suzuki motorcycle struck a silver Jeep Cherokee that had been traveling north on North Ave and was attempting to make a left turn into a parking lot. A 71-year-old Troy man was driving the Jeep and was the vehicle's sole occupant. He suffered some injuries, police said.

The victim was thrown off the motorcycle and landed on a red Ford Escape that was traveling north on North Avenue. A 23-year-old Macomb Township man was operating the Escape and he had one passenger with him. Both were not injured and were wearing their safety belts.

Officials said the passenger in the Escape was a nurse and immediately exited the vehicle to render first aid to the motorcyclist.

Deputies said the motorcyclist was unresponsive and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

