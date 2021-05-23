Body found in Clinton Township cemetery pond

Clinton Township — Authorities pulled a badly decomposed body out of a cemetery retention pond Sunday morning, Clinton Township police said.

Officers were called out at 8:53 a.m. Sunday to the Hebrew Memorial Park, near East 14 Mile and South Gratiot Avenue. There, they found an unidentified man floating in a retention pond, the department said.

A cemetery employee called 911. The employee told police that when employees were fishing in the pond on Saturday, the body was visible.

The pond is about 45 feet deep. The body was "badly decomposed," indicating it had been in the water for several days, police said.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office Dive Team assisted in retrieving the body, which was turned over to the county medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

Information in the case can be directed to Capt. Richard Maierle at (586) 493-7857.

