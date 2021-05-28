Bodies of man, woman found after fire in Warren home

A 37-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman are dead after what Warren police investigators believe was a murder-suicide early Friday morning, officials said.

"It certainly appears it was a murder-suicide," Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said.

He said the two bodies were found after a fire in a house in the 31500 block of Fairfield near 13 Mile and Schoenherr.

Dwyer said Warren firefighters were dispatched to the home at about 6 a.m. After they extinguished the fire, they discovered the bodies in the home's kitchen area and called police. Officers executed a search warrant at the home, he said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man and woman both lived at the home and had "a dating relationship," the commissioner said.

The evidence indicates the man shot the woman in the head in the kitchen area before starting a fire in the home's basement and another in a bedroom, he said.

"It appears the man went back to the kitchen and shot himself in the head," Dwyer said. "We recovered a weapon near the bodies."

He said investigators spoke with members of both the man's and woman's families. The man's family members told police that he suffered from mental illness and was depressed.

"We're not sure if there was an argument between him and the decedent female, but everything points to the direction that it was a murder-suicide," Dwyer said.

