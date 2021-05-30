Car show honors Memorial Day, celebrates lifted COVID guidelines

Clinton Township — American flags pitched under the hoods of vintage cars swayed in the breeze Sunday at a car showin honor of Memorial Day.

Old-school rock music blasted from speakers and children ran around the parking lot of the Knights of Columbus JFK location on Kelly Road. Engines revved and smiles were plastered on mask-less faces as the sun beamed down.

Veterans from across Metro Detroit gathered at the car show on the holiday weekends.

"It's because of the veterans that we can be here honoring the fallen," said Kim Weston, one of the organizers of the car show. "It's a day of rest, a day of reflection and it's important to us."

Some 60 vintage cars and five motorcycles, some owned by veterans, were on display for the third annual car show hosted by the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal service order.

A wishing well was set up for donations to support Wreaths Across America and Piquette Square Housing for Veterans.

Rescued kittens were available for adoption, and the smell of hot dogs and hamburgers being grilled wafted in the air as children jumped in a bounce house and a magician performed.

"I've been participating for the last couple of years that we've had it," said Phillip Papciak, 42, of Harper Woods, who brought his motorcycle for the show. "It's a fundraising event, it's what we do... and it's a good feeling."

For many, being able to fundraise for veterans in-person and vaccinated without the added threat of COVID-19 during the holiday weekend gave more meaning to the event.

Walter Papciak, a member of the Knights of Columbus, said the car show was their first fundraising event held in-person since the pandemic began last year.

"So we're starting to be able to raise funds for charity again which it's something we haven't been able to do for a year and that's hurt us all the way around," said Walter, 67, of Frazier. "It hurts the camaraderie, it hurts the community and the things that we're used to doing."