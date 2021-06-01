Teen arrested for allegedly stabbing classmate multiple times in Eastpointe High

A 15-year-old Eastpointe High School student was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stabbing another student, police said.

Eastpointe police officers were called at about 10 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a stabbing.

After they arrived, school officials identified a suspect to police. The student led officers on a brief foot chase, but then surrendered.

Officials said the victim, also a 15-year-old male, was stabbed multiple times on his upper torso. Medics took him to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigators said they recovered a knife at the scene of the stabbing. They also said the suspect and the victim know each other

School officials locked down the building after the incident.

Detectives said they are working the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office to determine criminal charges and they are not releasing any further information at this time.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez