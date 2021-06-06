Argument over man leads to shooting death of woman in Warren, police say

An argument over a man led to the gunshot death of a woman Saturday night in Warren, police said.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the 26-year-old victim and another woman confronted one another at a house party. The party was located in the 14500 block of Colpaert, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

The victim was shot once in the head as she sat in a car, he said.

She died at a 7-Eleven near 12 Mile Road and Schoenherr.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the site of the party, Dwyer said, found an illegal marijuana growing operation in the basement and made one arrest.

Further information on the shooting was expected to be available Monday.